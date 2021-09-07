By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A man has died after a fire broke out in a home in New Castle.
The man was found dead in the home along East Lutton Street. Investigators say he was found dead sitting in a chair and had burns on his body.
According to investigators, it’s believed the man may have been smoking while using oxygen.
Fire crews say the fire was contained mostly to the chair and the room where it broke out.
The New Castle City fire investigator was called to the scene to investigate.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.