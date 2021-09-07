By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster has responded after being called out by Jake Paul.
The Steelers wide receiver said he would fight Paul under one condition.
“If I wasn’t in contract, I definitely would take the fight on,” Smith-Schuster said in an interview with Jim Rome on Tuesday. “That’s something that does interest me. Jake Paul is a guy that is obviously doing great for himself. … What he is doing is unheard of and for him to be a Youtuber and what he is doing now is insane.”
Smith-Schuster told Rome that it would be a great fight.
“I’m not a professional boxer. That is something I’d have to train for. But I think it would be a really great fight,” the wide receiver said.
Paul, a YouTube star and professional boxer, said last month that if he could fight any football player, it would be Smith-Schuster. It was part of the promotion with Showtime Boxing for the boxing match between Paul and former MMA fighter Tyron Woodley.
Paul, a YouTube star and professional boxer, said last month that if he could fight any football player, it would be Smith-Schuster. It was part of the promotion with Showtime Boxing for the boxing match between Paul and former MMA fighter Tyron Woodley.

Paul moved to 4-0 as a professional boxer after beating Woodley. Paul, an Ohio native and Cleveland Browns fan, also has victories over retired MMA fighter Ben Askren and retired NBA guard Nate Robinson.
Smith-Schuster’s full interview with Rome can be found here.