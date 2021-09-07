PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good morning, it looks like the next decent shot for rain won’t arrive until tomorrow morning.

I say tomorrow because, if you’re like me, saying Wednesday morning seems so misleading….seeing that we are in a four day work week for many.

Today IS Tuesday, even though it feels like a Monday. That being said, I hope you had a nice extended weekend if you had one.

Expect pleasant and sunny conditions for today with highs back in the 80’s.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 82 for today’s high.

I have some very patchy fog in for this morning before 8:00 a.m. and a small isolated rain chance for a couple of hours this afternoon.

Morning lows are in the mid-50s. I have noon temperatures in the upper 70’s.

Winds will be a little strong, out of the southwest at 7-15 mph this afternoon.

Generally you should expect tomorrow’s rain chance to be when you’ll likely see your next rain.

It doesn’t look like tomorrow’s rain chance sticks around very long with data showing most if not all rain for the day coming along a cool front.

Generally this should be some light rain showers passing by between the hours of 9:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m.

Isolated showers will be possible behind the rain with partly cloudy skies. Due to the arrival of the front highs on Monday won’t hit the 80s.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the next seven days with highs just in the low 70’s.

We should see highs back in the 80’s by the time the weekend rolls around.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.