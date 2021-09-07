By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the city of Pittsburgh mourns the loss of Tunch Ilkin, a celebration of life service will be held today in the South Hills.
Ilkin died on Saturday, just three months after announcing his retirement to focus on his battle with ALS.
The service will be held at the South Hills Bible Chapel in McMurray at 2:00 p.m.
For those unable to attend the service, it will also be streaming online. Click here for a link to the live stream.
Memorial donations can be made with the Light of Life Rescue Mission.