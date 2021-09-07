BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Filed Under:Local TV, Murrysville, Murrysville Medic One, Rescue, Westmoreland County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A teen was rescued after he was trapped under a pipe that weighed almost two tons.

Murrysville Medic One said the 16-year-old had his lower body stuck under a 3,500-pound pipe that was partially buried by dirt.

First responders say it took over an hour to free him.

He was taken to a local trauma center, but there was no word on his condition or how he got trapped.