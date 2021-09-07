By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A teen was rescued after he was trapped under a pipe that weighed almost two tons.
Murrysville Medic One said the 16-year-old had his lower body stuck under a 3,500-pound pipe that was partially buried by dirt.
First responders say it took over an hour to free him.
He was taken to a local trauma center, but there was no word on his condition or how he got trapped.