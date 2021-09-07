OAK HILL, W.Va. (AP) — Health officials say anyone who attended the Oak Leaf Festival in West Virginia should get tested for the coronavirus.
The weekend festival in Oak Hill started Saturday, but most events scheduled for Sunday were canceled after some workers and volunteers tested positive for COVID-19, Oak Hill City Manager Bill Hannabass told news outlets.
"From the timing, it appears they had contracted COVID before and didn't know it and their symptoms showed up during the festival, but I think it's the prudent thing to do to cancel immediately when we found out," he said.
Fayette County health officials said in a statement on Sunday that anyone who attended Saturday’s events should consider themselves exposed and get tested.
The city has put any future festival events on public property on hold until further notice, Hannabass said.
