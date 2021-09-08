BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
No real ammunition will be used.
Filed Under:911th Airlift Wing, Local TV, Moon Township, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh International Airport, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Attention everyone who lives near the 911th Airlift Wing in Moon Township.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In West Virginia: Some Rural Hospitals Reach Bed Capacity

On Thursday, the wing will begin a four-day training exercise that runs through Sunday.

READ MORE: Remains Of Ohio Sailor Maxton Soviak Return To His Hometown

The station said airmen will be using simulated explosives and alarms, but no real ammunition will be used. And if you see smoke or hear alarms, you should not worry.

MORE NEWS: Questions Surround Exemptions To Pennsylvania's Mask Mandate In Schools

The station also noted the timing of the exercise, saying the training was delayed because of COVID-19 and this weekend worked best for scheduling.