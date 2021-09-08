BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Bethel Park police are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy.

(Photo Credit: Bethel Park Police)

Police say Alpino “Jesse” Raneri was last seen Tuesday morning wearing a blue Adidas hoodie and red shorts.

Call the Bethel Park police at 412-833-2000 with any information.

