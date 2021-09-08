By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Bethel Park police are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy.READ MORE: Amid Increase In COVID-19 Cases, Frick Hospital Sets Up Tent To Treat Patients Needing General Medical Care
Police say Alpino “Jesse” Raneri was last seen Tuesday morning wearing a blue Adidas hoodie and red shorts.
Call the Bethel Park police at 412-833-2000 with any information.READ MORE: Michael Bolton Coming To Pittsburgh
MISSING JUVENILE: Alpino “Jesse” Raneri 17-year-old male, last seen yesterday morning (9/7/21) wearing a blue Adidas hoodie and red shorts. If seen please contact BPPD Dispatch at 412-833-2000. pic.twitter.com/g4EzQabCCI
— Bethel Park Police Department (@bethelparkpd) September 8, 2021MORE NEWS: Chalk Artists Gather At Flight 93 National Memorial To Create 40 Portraits Of Passengers And Crew Members