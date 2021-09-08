By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – The nation’s number one LEGO event is returning to Pittsburgh this month.READ MORE: Allegheny Clarion Valley School District Moves To Remote Learning Due To Positive COVID-19 Cases
“Brick Fest Live” is holding its first show in 18 months with new exhibits and an interactive stage show.READ MORE: Gov. Tom Wolf Orders Flags To Fly At Half-Staff In Honor Of Washington County Firefighter
It’s going to be a the Monroeville Convention Center on September 11 and 12.
Families will be able to check out the more than one million LEGO bricks, including a life-size Mario sculpture.MORE NEWS: Mac Miller's Legacy Lives On At Blue Slide Park Three Years Following His Death
Timed tickets are required for the event.