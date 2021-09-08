By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the Commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff in honor of a Washington County firefighter.
Fire Police Captain Laron Holcomb of the Ellsworth Volunteer Fire Department died on Saturday.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he died several hours after he responded to a call for a traffic accident.
Holcomb was 73-years-old.