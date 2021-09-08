PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is using fresh tomatoes and basil out of her garden for this recipe!
Margarita Chicken
Ingredients:
- Greek Extra-Virgin olive oil
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts
- Several sprigs fresh oregano – stemmed and chopped
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 1/4 cup dry white wine
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 3 cloves garlic, mashed
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella
- 1 cup prepared pesto
- 2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
- 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan
Directions:
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Season chicken all over with oregano, salt, and pepper. Add chicken to skillet and cook until golden and almost cooked through in the middle, 6 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate.
Immediately pour in white wine and scrape up the bottom of the skillet with a wooden spoon. Add butter and stir until melted, then stir in garlic and lemon juice.
Return chicken to skillet and top each breast with mozzarella. Cover and cook until cheese has melted, about 1 minute. Top with pesto and tomatoes and sprinkle with Parmesan.
Serves: 4
Pesto
Ingredients:
- 3 cloves garlic
- ¾ cup pine nuts
- 1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 3 cups loosely packed basil
- 2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for brushing
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
To make the pesto, put the garlic in a food processor and pulse to a fine chop. Add ½ cup pine nuts, 2/3 cup cheese, the basil, 1 teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon pepper, and process until finely chopped. With the motor running, add the oil in a slow and steady stream, blending until well combined. Adjust seasoning if necessary.