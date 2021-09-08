By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It's time to get nebby. Doors Open Pittsburgh is returning in October.
The sixth annual event is scheduled for Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It gives people the opportunity to get unique peeks at iconic buildings and newly designed spaces downtown. This year, people can check out over 30 buildings.
Some buildings are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination, but reservations won't be needed to enter any building.
You can buy tickets and learn more about the event here.