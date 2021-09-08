By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city could soon adopt some new traffic rules to handle the new electric scooters.
According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Mayor Bill Peduto introduced a new ordinance to City Council that would require scooter riders to be at least 18-years-old and set a speed limit of 15 miles per hour.
It would also keep scooters on streets with bike lanes or symbols as well as streets with posted speed limits of 25 miles per hour or less.
Scooters would also be subject to parking regulations.
The mayor’s office says it would reinforce the state laws for the scooter pilot program.