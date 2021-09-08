MT. PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) — A surge in those needing medical care has a Pittsburgh-area hospital setting up a tent to deal with the problem.
Outside of the emergency room at Excela Health's Frick Hospital, a yellow triage tent is set up and ready to treat people. Excela Health said it's set up the tent to help treat those who need general medical care.
Excela Health, the largest Health System in Westmoreland County, released a statement saying:
"First, it is important to underscore that our entire region is experiencing a significant and concentrated increase in hospital patient utilization, or " surge" across a spectrum of services, including emergency departments. Although we are seeing a surge in many types of patients requiring care, as there continues to be a rise in COVID cases, there is a growing increase in patients seeking care for respiratory illnesses. In response, we have enacted a number of protocols to absorb these volumes and expand our capacity, including augmenting our ED's with exterior tents where patients presenting with minor complaints can be assessed quickly, treated and released."
Excela Health told KDKA that the tent is being used on an as-needed basis and will be removed when the surge slows down.