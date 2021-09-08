By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHANKSVILLE (KDKA) — Chalk artists are creating a beautiful tribute to the crew members and passengers of Flight 93 at the National Memorial in Somerset County ahead of the 20th observance of 9/11 this coming weekend.

On the Flight 93 National Memorial’s Facebook page, the National Parks Service has posted photos of the artists creating 40 chalk portraits of the heroes who gave their lives on United Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001.

The artists are hard at work on the project at the Flight 93 Visitor Center Complex.

One of those artists is from right here in Pittsburgh.

Erik Greenawalt, better known as “The Chalking Dad,” is part of the team creating the remembrance project.

“I’m humbled and honored to be joined by an amazing team of artists on this project,” Greenawalt wrote on his Facebook page.

The other artists include: Nate Baranowski, Shawn McCann, Chris Carlson, Naomi Haverland, Dave Brenner, Shelley Downs Brenner, Graham Curtis, Jesse LuBera, Jessi Queen, and Erica Cora and Anderson LuBera.

Visitors to the Flight 93 Memorial are welcome to view the works at the Visitor Center.

For more information on the Flight 93 National Memorial, visit this link.

And, for more 9/11 memorial events around Western Pennsylvania, check out our guide here.