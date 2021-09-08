By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Overnight lane restrictions inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel will go into effect on Wednesday night.
Single-lane restrictions will be in place in each direction from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.
Crews will be inside the tunnel repairing the lights.
The work will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.