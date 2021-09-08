BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Overnight lane restrictions inside the Fort Pitt Tunnel will go into effect on Wednesday night.

Single-lane restrictions will be in place in each direction from 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.

Crews will be inside the tunnel repairing the lights.

The work will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.