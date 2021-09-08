BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a Jenny Craig Weight Loss Center.

It happened in the Mt. Nebo Pointe Shopping Center in Ohio Township Wednesday.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

The crash left behind a pile of shattered glass.

The business wasn’t open at the time.

Police are investigating.