By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tuesday marked three years since the death of Pittsburgh native Mac Miller when he overdosed in his apartment in Los Angeles.READ MORE: 911th Airlift Wing Training Exercise Will Feature Simulated Explosives, Alarms And Smoke
His legacy lives on across the world, but especially at Blue Slide Park in Frick Park – which was the title of his first album.READ MORE: COVID-19 In West Virginia: Some Rural Hospitals Reach Bed Capacity
Blue Slide Park became the site of memorials that celebrated his life.
While people were out enjoying the slide on Tuesday, there were bouquets of flowers left in Mac’s memory.MORE NEWS: Remains Of Ohio Sailor Maxton Soviak Return To His Hometown
The bench nearby also contained a lot of messages with fans writing things such as “Rest in peace, Mac.”