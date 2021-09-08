BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Michael Bolton is coming to Pittsburgh this winter.

The award-winning singer-songwriter will take the stage at the Rivers Casino on Dec. 17.

He’ll perform his greatest hits and holiday favorites.

Tickets go on sale Friday. You can get them in the gift shop or online.