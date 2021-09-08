By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new season begins to at the National Aviary on Pittsburgh’s North Side.READ MORE: Report: Pittsburgh Considering Adopting New Traffic Rules For Electric Scooters
Visitors will be able to venture through the aviary’s immersive habitats where birds fly freely.READ MORE: Overnight Lane Restrictions Planned For Fort Pitt Tunnel
Each day during the “Forest’s Edge” feeding in the wetlands habitat, guests can watch as a National Aviary expert feeds the flock.
If you’d like to go, timed entry tickets are needed and COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.MORE NEWS: Lane Restriction In Place On McKees Rocks Bridge On Wednesday And Thursday
More information and tickets can be found on the aviary’s website at this link.