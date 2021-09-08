BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new season begins to at the National Aviary on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Visitors will be able to venture through the aviary’s immersive habitats where birds fly freely.

Each day during the “Forest’s Edge” feeding in the wetlands habitat, guests can watch as a National Aviary expert feeds the flock.

If you’d like to go, timed entry tickets are needed and COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.

More information and tickets can be found on the aviary’s website at this link.