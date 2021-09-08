PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With Dr. Anthony Hamlet announcing his resignation, it begs the question: What happens next?

Parents say they want someone who will fix some of the current problems. Some of that includes getting kids to school, better communication, and racial equity.

“I kind of was expecting it,” said parent Kathy Hartman. “But I didn’t know if he was going to quit or he was going to get fired because he did violate the ethics code,” she said.

For others, it was a feeling of relief. Julia Graeper said the district hasn’t been functioning well since she moved to Pittsburgh in 2018.

“It’s just under even more strain with COVID, and it’s just time for a change,” she told KDKA.

For the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, Dr. Hamlet’s resignation was a surprise.

“It did come out of left field. We did not expect this, but I respect his wishes,” PFT President Nina Esposito-Visgitis said.

For the next person in charge, the union president would like to see them connect with the students, parents and the community.

“I hope they get someone who has a terrific sense of communication and can bring us all together to work for what’s best for our students,” Esposito-Visgitis said inside the union’s South Side building.

The union has limited power in selecting a superintendent but would like more say in the decision.

“We want our school district to be the best and our students to go on to great things. So we would like our opinion in there,” Esposito-Visgitis said.

An immediate need for Hartman is getting her son a ride to school.

“Worry more about keeping these kids safe and getting them the right transportation,” she said.

Graeper feels beyond the superintendent position, there are other needs the district must address.

“The district also really, really needs to address some of the racial inequities that are happening for some of the children in Pittsburgh,” she said.

The union hopes to iron out two contracts before Dr. Hamlet leaves. Esposito-Visgitis said she has a meeting with Hamlet on Thursday about getting the contracts done.