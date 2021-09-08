By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks after undergoing wrist surgery.READ MORE: Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Jenny Craig Weight Loss Center In Ohio Township
The Penguins announced Wednesday that Crosby underwent successful surgery. He is expected to miss the start of training camp.
MORE NEWS: Amid Increase In COVID-19 Cases, Frick Hospital Sets Up Tent To Treat Patients Needing General Medical Care
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby underwent a successful wrist procedure today.
Crosby will miss the start of training camp and is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks.READ MORE: Bethel Park Police Searching For Missing 17-Year-Old Alpino Raneri
Full details: https://t.co/Vi8y0UWzQF pic.twitter.com/rT2emh9pE4
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 8, 2021
“This is not a new injury for Sid. It is something that he has played through for years,” Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said in a release. “After exhausting all minimally-invasive options and much discussion, it was decided that surgery was in his best interest.”