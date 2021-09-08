BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
He is expected to miss the start of training camp.
Filed Under:Hockey, NHL, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks after undergoing wrist surgery.

READ MORE: Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Jenny Craig Weight Loss Center In Ohio Township

The Penguins announced Wednesday that Crosby underwent successful surgery. He is expected to miss the start of training camp.

MORE NEWS: Amid Increase In COVID-19 Cases, Frick Hospital Sets Up Tent To Treat Patients Needing General Medical Care

“This is not a new injury for Sid. It is something that he has played through for years,” Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said in a release. “After exhausting all minimally-invasive options and much discussion, it was decided that surgery was in his best interest.”