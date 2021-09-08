By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new agreement for Pittsburgh Public Schools and the teachers union is now signed and sealed.
It will require district employees to get vaccinated against or be tested weekly for COVID-19.
According to the Post-Gazette, the vaccine mandate is part of a deal that builds on an agreement that the district and union reached last year regarding COVID protocols.
The district will allow for religious exemptions from vaccines.