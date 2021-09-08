BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus Vaccines, COVID-19 Vaccines, Local TV, Pittsburgh Federation Of Teachers, Pittsburgh Public Schools

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new agreement for Pittsburgh Public Schools and the teachers union is now signed and sealed.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Zoo Treating Elephant Calf For 'Several Serious Medical Conditions,' Place Her In Guarded Condition

It will require district employees to get vaccinated against or be tested weekly for COVID-19.

READ MORE: Beaver County Man Who 'Sat In Pelosi's Chair' During Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Enters Guilty Plea

According to the Post-Gazette, the vaccine mandate is part of a deal that builds on an agreement that the district and union reached last year regarding COVID protocols.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh City Council Passes Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot

The district will allow for religious exemptions from vaccines.