By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOMERSET, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium say a new baby elephant born over the summer has been placed in guarded condition due to “several serious medical conditions.”

The female African elephant calf was born on July 18 at the zoo’s International Conservation Center in Somerset County.

The zoo says she is not gaining enough weight and that is putting her overall health at risk.

According to the zoo, the calf is nursing from its mother and both are being supervised around-the-clock by the facility’s Elephant Care staff. Veterinarians gave her a plasma transfusion last weekend and they say she responded positively.

However, they say that “while she is responding to the treatments, her overall health condition remains at a critical stage.”

The zoo’s Director of Animal Health, Science and Conservation Dr. Joe Gaspard said, “We are very concerned but hopeful about the calf’s prospect for recovery. She has several serious medical conditions that are actively being treated, but she is proving to be a fighter. Along with the attentive care she is receiving from mom, the Elephant Care and Animal Health teams are tirelessly working towards a positive outcome.”

The baby is the first calf born to new mom, Sukuri. The zoo says she had no issues during pregnancy.

Both Sukuri and her baby remain at the International Conservation Center.

Meanwhile, the zoo says their Animal Health team is consulting with “renowned elephant veterinary experts to ensure the calf receives the best possible course of treatment.”