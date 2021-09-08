By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Coraopolis-based DICK's Sporting Goods has opened a new store aiming to explore and protect the outdoors.
The store is called "Public Lands" and it's located in Cranberry Township at Cranberry Square.
"We believe these national treasures are meant to be explored by everyone, protected and celebrated so they may live on for generations," DICK's said on its website. "With this in mind, we work to enable every community to get outside, explore, and push boundaries while protecting our public lands."
The new store is now open. To learn more or look at job opportunities, visit their website.