PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC is warning that the delta variant is taking aim at unvaccinated people.
Doctor Rachel Sackrowitz says the delta variant is spreading among people previously thought to be less vulnerable to the virus.
The average age of patients is now about 10 years younger compared to last winter's peak.
Sackrowitz says UPMC is seeing an alarming number of people in their 20s and 30s admitted and needing ICU care.
"Over the past several weeks we have seen 19 times more unvaccinated patients ages 50 and younger admitted to UPMC hospitals compared to vaccinated patients," Sackrowitz said.
She says what makes this wave particularly challenging is the ongoing national nursing shortage. She says they can’t increase hospital capacity if they don’t have the staffing.