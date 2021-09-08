BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Shooting, West Mifflin, West Mifflin Borough Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – West Mifflin Borough Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in relation to what they’re describing as a “shooting incident.”

READ MORE: PWSA Customers Could See Higher Bills As Early As Next Year

On Monday, just before 11:00 a.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of Homestead Duquesne Road for a report of a shooting.

READ MORE: Allegheny County Health Department Shuts Down After Hours Club On Brownsville Road

Officers were able to get pictures of the suspect and now are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the photos.

Photo Credit: West Mifflin Borough Police Department

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call West Mifflin Borough Police at 412-461-3125.

MORE NEWS: DICK's Sporting Goods Opens 'Public Lands' Store Aimed At Protecting The Outdoors

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details