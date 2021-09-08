By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – West Mifflin Borough Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in relation to what they're describing as a "shooting incident."
On Monday, just before 11:00 a.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of Homestead Duquesne Road for a report of a shooting.
Officers were able to get pictures of the suspect and now are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the photos.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call West Mifflin Borough Police at 412-461-3125.
