By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 334 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 197 are confirmed and 137 are probable cases.
One of the deaths was in June and the five others were in August.
There have been 7,777 total hospitalizations and 112,702 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,094.
