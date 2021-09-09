CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Canon-McMillan High School was evacuated due to police activity on Thursday.

Police are investigating some sort of threat, though details are limited. All students have been accounted for and are safe.

After evacuating, high school students were dismissed early at 11:30 a.m. They waited in the bleachers of the stadium to be picked up.

Parents stood in line to get their children.

School buses arrived to take the students home. The district said student drivers aren’t allowed to drive home by themselves and have to either take the bus or be picked up.

The district says no other buildings will be dismissed early.

Police are still on the scene.

