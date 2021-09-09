CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Canon-McMillan High School was evacuated due to police activity on Thursday.
Police are investigating some sort of threat, though details are limited. All students have been accounted for and are safe.
After evacuating, high school students were dismissed early at 11:30 a.m. They waited in the bleachers of the stadium to be picked up.
Parents stood in line to get their children.
HAPPENING NOW: Parents are lining up to pick up their @canon_mac HS students after police activity at the school. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/MTO3BhHH2E
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) September 9, 2021
School buses arrived to take the students home. The district said student drivers aren’t allowed to drive home by themselves and have to either take the bus or be picked up.
The district says no other buildings will be dismissed early.
Police are still on the scene.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.