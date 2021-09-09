By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,197 new coronavirus cases and 52 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,333,308 cases and 28,498 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,082 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 506 in ICUs.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 stood at 8.2%.

The state says 12,371,904 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,030,978 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 66.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,222,066 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 74,834 cases among residents and 16,006 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,012 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 30,425 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

