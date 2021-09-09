GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A local family is suing a Westmoreland County YMCA after their loved one died in the sauna.

The filing claims 80-year-old David Robinson had no way of getting out of the building’s sauna and spent hours in 100-plus degree heat.

According to Robinson’s family, the man went to the Greensburg YMCA on March 14, 2020, to work out.

“Mr. Robinson went to the Greensburg YMCA to use the swimming pool and in turn, go into the sauna,” said Robert N. Pierce, the victim’s attorney.

However, the man would never make it out of the YMCA alive.

“What we know is that he went into the sauna on the evening of March 14 and was unable to leave,” Pierce said.

The lawsuit claims, amongst other things, that the sauna at the YMCA did not have a functioning way to open the door to get out.

“We believe no one found Mr. Robinson because no one checked the locker room and sauna before they shut down and locked up the Greensburg YMCA,” Piece said.

“The sauna ran from 4:30 in the morning until 1030 at night at a temperature of around 112 degrees,” the attorney representing the family added.

The Westmoreland County coroner listed Robinson’s death as a result of natural causes. And because of that, no autopsy was performed.

George Stewart, attorney for the Greensburg YMCA, declined an on-camera interview but released the following statement.

“The complaint is full of inaccuracies and the most egregious is that the sauna door could not be opened from the inside. The YMCA is not in any way responsible for the gentleman’s passing.”

The family said it wants procedural changes to assure this doesn’t happen again, as well as $30,000 in compensation and court costs.