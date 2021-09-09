BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) – Late on Wednesday night, flames ripped through a home in Westmoreland County.

Firefighters were called to a scene on Trailer Boulevard in Lower Burrell shortly after 11:00 p.m.

One person who was inside the home is in the hospital as a result of the fire.

Their condition is unknown.

A neighbor saw the fire and called for help.

State police are investigating the cause of the fire.

