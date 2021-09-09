By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ASPINWALL, Pa. (KDKA) – The first human case of West Nile Virus in Allegheny County since 2018 has been identified.
The Allegheny County Health Department says the 60-year-old man lives in Aspinwall and information on his health isn’t available.
It's the third case reported in Pennsylvania this year, though the first in western Pennsylvania.
The Health Department has been spraying several neighborhoods where West Nile Virus has been detected, and now they’re setting up additional mosquito traps in the Aspinwall area.
The CDC says between 70 and 80 percent of people infected with the virus don't develop symptoms. About 20 percent who do develop a fever and other symptoms like headaches, body aches and vomiting will recover. Less than 1 percent will develop severe symptoms of neurologic illness caused by inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues.
For more information on the West Nile Virus, click here.