By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GROVE CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – A giraffe calf was born at Keystone Safari in Grove City.
Timber was born on Sept. 8 to Blue Jeans, who has been very attentive to her new calf and is recovering after five hours of labor. The park says it was the first giraffe birth in western Pennsylvania since 2017.
The not-so-little baby measured in at 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighed 164 pounds. The park says that’s large even for giraffe standards. Most giraffe calves usually come in around 115 to 130 pounds.
On Thursday morning, the staff performed a physical on her, giving her vitamins and taking a small sample of blood to allow veterinarians to pinpoint potential health issues.
You can visit the giraffe family every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 6 p.m. on Saturdays.