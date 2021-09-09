By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At least two dozen cats were rescued from a home in Lawrenceville on Thursday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, Animal Care and Control officers and police seized at least 24 cats and kittens from the home on Foster Street.

Police say the home was in deplorable condition.

Humane officers were investigating the home after getting complaints about a possible animal hoarding situation. They served a search and seizure warrant this morning.

Investigators say the owner surrendered the cats into the care of Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

The city has condemned the home.

The Red Cross has come in to help the two people who were living there.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the situation and charges are pending.

