PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The debate over maks is leading to some parents considering a move to cyber school.

The CEO of PA Cyber told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that PA Cyber got 172 web inquiries the morning after Governor Tom Wolf announced a mask mandate in schools. He said the demand for information keeps growing.

“We have 200 appointments scheduled enrollment appointments and 500 inquiries that we are still processing to get to the appointment stage,” CEO Brian Hayden said.

Hayden said enrollment has been “significant” since Wolf’s announcement. Haydeb said there is one common theme when he hears from interested parents.

“They don’t want their kids to be forced to have a mask when they attend school,” Hayden said.

There are other reasons, Hayden believes.

“Some people believe that it hampers interaction between peers and teachers,” Hayden said.

Some students are also looking at mask exemption forms.

“Anecdotally, I have heard from both our elementary and our high school that yes, a good deal of forms have been submitted,” said Leonard Rich, the superintendent of the Laurel School District.

Rich said his district honors exemption forms and may ask for additional documents. As for a doctor’s signature?

“I respect the doctor’s opinion, but we do have a solicitor, our forms and written communication have been vetted. We believe that we are in compliance with the order,” Rich said.

Hayden said masks are required for voluntary student activities like art classes in regional offices.