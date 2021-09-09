By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Officials say the Hazelwood Mob that terrorized the Pittsburgh neighborhood is no longer in business.

Twenty-five people were charged for gun trafficking and firearms violations in two separate but related indictments unsealed Thursday.

Local and federal law enforcement executed 10 raids in and around Hazelwood earlier Thursday and found multiple guns.

FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall said the Hazelwood Mob terrorized the neighborhood and was responsible for an increase in violent crime.

Also known as the Down Low Gang, the group is accused of distributing at least 400 grams of fentanyl, 380 grams of crack cocaine and some heroin and fluorofentanyl since Aug. 2019.

“Years ago Hazelwood thrived along with the steel industry. But with its fortunes tied to the steel industry, it also underwent a decline. Now it is being revitalized, incapacitating the Hazelwood Mob will lead to a safer community,” Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen Kaufman said.

Officials say 24 of the defendants have been arrested.

The bust was the result of a four-month-long investigation into drug trafficking and violence in Hazelwood.

Chris Hoffman will have more on this story on KDKA Evening News.