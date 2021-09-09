BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re looking to be in a movie and get paid to do so, a casting director is looking for extras right here in Pittsburgh.

It’s for the Netflix recreation of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic 1963 march on Washington.

The movie is titled “Rustin” and an open casting call is being hosted this weekend.

The casting call will be hosted on Saturday night from 8:00 p.m. until midnight at Savoy Sports Bar and Lounge in the Strip District.