By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re looking to be in a movie and get paid to do so, a casting director is looking for extras right here in Pittsburgh.READ MORE: WVU Medicine Offering Bonuses Of Up To $15,000 For New Nursing Hires
It’s for the Netflix recreation of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic 1963 march on Washington.READ MORE: Oakland Building That Once Housed Iconic Rock Club 'The Decade' Condemned
The movie is titled “Rustin” and an open casting call is being hosted this weekend.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Republican Senate Primary Takes Personal Turn Between Bartos And Parnell
The casting call will be hosted on Saturday night from 8:00 p.m. until midnight at Savoy Sports Bar and Lounge in the Strip District.