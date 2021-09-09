By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The Dollar General in Sharpsburg has been slapped with another consumer alert because of an ongoing pest infestation.
The Allegheny County Health Department says there's evidence the store on Main Street is infested with mice.
Inspectors say there were mouse droppings on multiple shelves in the grocery aisles and food pet shelves. There was also chewed food packaging, and mouse nesting material was found on several shelves.
The Health Department posted a consumer alert at the end of June and says it's been an ongoing issue.
When the alert is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.