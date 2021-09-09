BACK TO SCHOOL GUIDEMasking and vaccine guidelines, schedule changes, technology, supplies and more, visit our Back To School section!
Filed Under:NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Sports, Steelers, T.J. Watt

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have reportedly made T.J. Watt the highest-paid defensive player in football.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watt is set to sign a four-year contract extension worth more than $112 million, with $80 million fully guaranteed at signing. The average annual value is $28.003 million, Rapoport reports.

“T.J. Watt gets what’s believed to be the strongest guarantee structure ever given out by the Pittsburgh Steelers — $80 million in full guarantees, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the deal is expected to be completed in the next 24 hours.

“Steelers and T.J. Watt have made “significant progress” on an extension now expected to be completed in the next 24 hours, per source. The deal will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. “It’s getting done,” per source.”

Watt’s teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster, Joe Haden and Cam Heyward took to Twitter to celebrate the reported deal. His brother, Derek Watt, also congratulated him.

