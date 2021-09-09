By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have reportedly made T.J. Watt the highest-paid defensive player in football.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watt is set to sign a four-year contract extension worth more than $112 million, with $80 million fully guaranteed at signing. The average annual value is $28.003 million, Rapoport reports.

Sources: The #Steelers and star pass-rusher TJ Watt have a mega-deal. He’s going to sign a 4-year extension worth more than $112M — $28.003M average per year — with $80M fully guaranteed at signing. The highest paid defensive player in football. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2021

“T.J. Watt gets what’s believed to be the strongest guarantee structure ever given out by the Pittsburgh Steelers — $80 million in full guarantees, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports.

T.J. Watt gets what's believed to be the strongest guarantee structure ever given out by the Pittsburgh Steelers — $80 million in full guarantees, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 9, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the deal is expected to be completed in the next 24 hours.

“Steelers and T.J. Watt have made “significant progress” on an extension now expected to be completed in the next 24 hours, per source. The deal will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. “It’s getting done,” per source.”

Steelers and T.J. Watt have made "significant progress" on an extension now expected to be completed in the next 24 hours, per source. The deal will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. "It's getting done," per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2021

Watt’s teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster, Joe Haden and Cam Heyward took to Twitter to celebrate the reported deal. His brother, Derek Watt, also congratulated him.

I could Cry!!! Congrats fam! U deserve every penny!! I got to Pittsburgh your rookie year and you have done nothing but display professionalism and play at the Highest level in the league!!! Let’s get it brother SWAT!!! @_TJWatt !!!! https://t.co/h6Rme6dvAA — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) September 9, 2021

