By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh has condemned a building that once housed an iconic rock-n-roll club.
A notice was posted on the three-story building on Atwood Street in Oakland.
That building was once the home of “The Decade.”
In a report on the "Civic Central" website, the city cites the concrete ceiling falling from the rear of the building and electrical violations as the reasons for the condemnation.
The Decade hosted some of the biggest acts through the years including Bruce Springsteen, U2, and The Police.