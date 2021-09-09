9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Pitt has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh asked a Washington law firm to review its fetal tissue research practices.

READ MORE: Pennsylvania State Senator Pat Browne Recovering After Fracturing Neck In Motorcycle Crash

In a statement, the university confirmed it asked the firm to do an independent review of what’s become a hot button issue.

READ MORE: Ohio Father Pleads Guilty To Murder And Rape In 2019 Death Of His 10-Year-Old Son

Research using fetal tissue has led to rubella and rabies vaccines, but Republican state lawmakers and anti-abortion groups have raised questions over it.

MORE NEWS: Proposed Citizens Map Preserves Local Congressional Districts, Including Competitive Race To Succeed Conor Lamb

Pitt has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.