By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh asked a Washington law firm to review its fetal tissue research practices.
In a statement, the university confirmed it asked the firm to do an independent review of what's become a hot button issue.
Research using fetal tissue has led to rubella and rabies vaccines, but Republican state lawmakers and anti-abortion groups have raised questions over it.
Pitt has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.