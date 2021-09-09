By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Urban Redevelopment Authority is preparing to advance plans for the New Granada Theater block.
The plan for an apartment complex was approved months ago, according to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
On Thursday, the URA will consider authorizing six months of exclusive negotiations with the "Hill Community Development Corporation" for the sale of URA land that's needed for an office building that would go next to the planned apartments.
Members are also expected to vote on the sale of property for a mixed-use building along Centre Avenue.