By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The first meeting of a new partnership between the United States and the European Union will take place right here in Pittsburgh.
Earlier this year, President Joe Biden and members of the European Union created the trade and technology council – aimed at expanding trade and investment ties between the U.S. and the E.U.
"Pittsburgh has reinvented itself as a hub for technology and cutting-edge industry by investing in itself and in its workers, including by building ties with European partners," said NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne in a statement.
The White House announced on Thursday that the meeting will happen in Pittsburgh on September 29.