By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DAYTON, Ohio (KDKA) — The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown.

The 88th Air Base Wing on Thursday said at approximately 9:25 p.m., officials responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A.

“Security Forces are currently sweeping the building. The base is on lockdown. More info to be provided when available,” the 88th Air Base Wing said on Twitter.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.