By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DAYTON, Ohio (KDKA) — The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown.
The 88th Air Base Wing on Thursday said at approximately 9:25 p.m., officials responded to a report of an active shooter in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A.
We understand there are concerns and questions. Our first priority is to protect our people. All of our military and civilian employees are trained to quickly assess the situation and take appropriate action.
— 88th Air Base Wing (@WrightPattAFB) September 10, 2021
“Security Forces are currently sweeping the building. The base is on lockdown. More info to be provided when available,” the 88th Air Base Wing said on Twitter.
