By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 360 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 244 are confirmed and 116 are probable cases.
There have been 7,784 total hospitalizations and 113,062 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,094.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: