By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Arsenal Bowl in Lawrenceville is rolling on.
Two buyers are coming together to buy the bowling alley.
Owner Paul Buncher told KDKA earlier this year, he's just gotten to an age where he wanted to sell the bowling alley.
The new owners say it will remain a bowling alley, as it has been since 1938.