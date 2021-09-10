By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An autonomous vehicle company is seeking to call Pittsburgh its home.READ MORE: Man Sentenced To At Least A Year In Jail For 2017 Death Of His Girlfriend
Aurora will make Pittsburgh its headquarters and will donate $65,000 to fund STEM projects for local students.READ MORE: Arsenal Bowl In Lawrenceville Finds New Owners, Will Remain Bowling Alley
Last year, the company announced it would have a new office in the Strip District.
They already have donated $65,000 to Pittsburgh teachers through the nonprofit “Donors Choose.”MORE NEWS: Study From CMU Finds 'Wide' Differences In Bank Lending To Minorities And Minority Neighborhoods In Pittsburgh
Those donations have helped third-graders get supplies to build volcanoes and fund supplies for classrooms to hatch chicken eggs.