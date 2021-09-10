9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An autonomous vehicle company is seeking to call Pittsburgh its home.

Aurora will make Pittsburgh its headquarters and will donate $65,000 to fund STEM projects for local students.

Last year, the company announced it would have a new office in the Strip District.

They already have donated $65,000 to Pittsburgh teachers through the nonprofit “Donors Choose.”

Those donations have helped third-graders get supplies to build volcanoes and fund supplies for classrooms to hatch chicken eggs.