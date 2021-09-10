By: KDKA-TV News Staff
#BREAKING An investigation is underway after a shooting on 12th Street in Beaver Falls tonight. Dispatch said 2 people were injured. Police are gathering evidence on the scene. More details on @KDKA at 11. pic.twitter.com/vUpe2VYN5S
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) September 11, 2021
Officials say the shooting happened Friday on the 300 block of 12th Street.
Both victims were taken to local hospitals. No update was available on their conditions.
