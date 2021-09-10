9/11 REMEMBEREDFrom memorials to remembrances and more, click here for complete coverage of 9/11: 20 Years Later.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Beaver Falls.

Officials say the shooting happened Friday on the 300 block of 12th Street.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals. No update was available on their conditions.

No word on any arrests.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.