KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A bicyclist has died after he was hit by a car in Butler.
Butler Police say they were called to the scene of a bicycle and vehicle crash around 7:55 a.m. Wednesday on North Washington and West Brady Street.
The bicyclist, 74-year-old Henry Sinopoli, was critically injured and flown to the hospital. Police say he died on Friday.
According to police, the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.